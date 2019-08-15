Angelina Jolie made jealous wife of “the Avengers” Chris Hemsworth (photo)
In the American press there were messages that the wife of the star of “the Avengers” Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky jealous of him to angelina Jolie. 43-year-old Pataky, known for her series of films “Forsazh”, infuriated that the 44-year-old Actress and 36-year-old Hemsworth too close contact, held in San Diego the festival of Comic-Con devoted to comics. Angelina and Chris together presented a new Marvel film projects (Jolie will join kynoselen Marvel in the movie “the Eternal”).
Chris and Angelina at the festival
The publication’s source claims that Hemsworth Jolie sees “a younger version” of brad pitt that she “enjoys every second of communication with him” and that she “can’t wait to play with him loving couple on the screen”. It is known that Roman Jolie married pitt began on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. And Elsa now “is in panic mode”, in horror thinking that history repeats itself. Chris assures his wife that there is no cause for concern, but she literally goes crazy.
Chris and Elsa
According to U.S. magazine Star, the Spaniard Elsa demanded that the husband is “nullified” all contacts with Jolie.
Rumors about the romance between Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie began to circulate after he filmed last year sitting together at a table at the ceremony of the awards “Golden globe”. Beside them sat also secretly Waititi — Director of the film “Thor: Ragnarok” with Hemsworth in the lead role. “What a great pair! Do mean you, boys,” he commented then on this photo Pataky.
And Chris even had to explain myself for this picture in the TV program Ellen DeGeneres. He called rumors messages about his tryst with angelina Jolie, calling the actress “incredible and wonderful”. And acknowledged that he and his wife are fans.
