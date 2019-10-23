Angelina Jolie met in Paris with my godmother
44-year-old Angelina Jolie, which spends a lot of time outside of the home (the star is now actively picture”Maleficent: mistress of the dark”, where she starred in one of the main roles, worldwide), recently arrived in Paris. In the French capital, Jolie came to take part in a photo shoot perfume house Guerlain is a brand, it has successfully cooperated for several years.
But despite working the purpose of the trip, Angelina found the time and personal Affairs. So, yesterday afternoon she threw the shopping in the Champs Elysees area, and in the evening went out to dinner with my godmother — 75-year-old British actress Jacqueline Bisset.
On the streets of Paris, who yesterday did not please the inhabitants and guests of the weather, the actress appeared in the image of total black. She was dressed in a black lace dress, long wool coat and classic pumps, and a dark bag complements her image.
On the lapel of a coat, Jolie was pinned a red icon symbolizing the fight against cancer — from cancer in 2007, his mother died, Jolie Marcelin Bertrand and the actress underwent a double mastectomy for cancer prevention, therefore, about the disease she knows firsthand.
In October in Paris traditionally held the Octobre Rose campaign, aimed at combating breast cancer, and Jolie has not remained indifferent to them.