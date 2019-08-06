Angelina Jolie on a walk with daughter Vivian and dog: new photo
Next weekend, the 44-year-old Angelina Jolie has again decided to devote to the children. On Saturday, while fans were discussing a new ad featuring the actress, is the celebrity strolled with the twins Vivienne and Knox to Los Angeles. But on Sunday Angelina was back in the lenses of the paparazzi — this time with only Vivian and… another pet!
Not so long ago we met another “family member” — the white rabbit, who is Vivienne in the backpack-carrying took on a recent walk. Like last time, mother and daughter were caught not luxurious, boutique and pet shop — caring for Pets Angelina and Vivienne seem to have assumed.
In public Jolie appeared again in a linen dress-robe and light brown sandals. The shopping bag at this time carried 11-year-old Vivienne, and Angelina have helped to keep a leash on your dog.
Recently one of the insiders shared with the edition of US Weekly information about the relationship of mother and daughter.
They are incredibly close and love to spend time together
the source stated.
However, the actress makes time for other children and involved in their cultural education. So, last month Jolie with Shiloh and Zaharau was seen in galleries in Los Angeles.
However, as in any family, without difficulties in education is not complete. Last week, the media has reported that 13-year-old Shiloh wants to move in with his father, 55-year-old brad pitt. Mom’s house, according to insiders, the girl describes it as “a disaster area”.