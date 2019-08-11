Angelina Jolie on a walk with her daughters in Los Angeles
After shooting the new film “Those who wish me dead” (Those Who Wish Me Dead) from new Mexico to Los Angeles, 44-year-old Angelina Jolie was trying to spend more time with his six children. So, yesterday she was spotted on another walk around the city. This time it was only the older daughters, 14-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Shiloh.
Paparazzi photographed the star family in the Parking lot of a shopping center. For shopping Angie chose a casual look in the style total black: she was wearing a black t-shirt, pants of the same color, and sandals with a low heel. Look the stars have added a small shoulder bag and your favorite Aviator frame. Zahara, as well as the mother, was dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans of black color.
While walking Jolie and Zahara about something with enthusiasm talked, smiled and drank coffee. Shiloh, dressed in a grey hoodie and denim shorts Versace, was slightly ahead of them, so in the lenses of the reporters missed. By the way, eyewitnesses claim that while shopping Angelina and Shiloh is a very sweet deal, despite recent rumors that the girl wants to move to live with her father and calls my mother’s house as “a disaster area”.
In a recent interview Angelina Jolie shared the secrets of parenting their three daughters: 14-year-old Males, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne.
I often tell girls that the most important thing is to develop your mind. You can always wear a beautiful dress, but your appearance will not matter if you’re empty inside. There is nothing more attractive than a woman with independent will and their own opinions
— said Jolie.
In the same interview with reporters, Angelina expressed the belief that most women in modern society are often vulnerable to sex discrimination. The actress believes that many of the fair sex, do not agree to follow the rules and codes today are treated like Salem witches.