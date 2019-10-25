Angelina Jolie openly spoke about the removal of the breast
Angelina Jolie openly spoke about the removal of the breast. According to Hollywood stars, the difficult operation she decided, as from cancer of the female organs died her mother, aunt and grandmother.
The revelation of Angelina Jolie appeared in the original edition of Time. According to star, she could not afford to live in a constant state of fear and understand that she may at any time be denied the opportunity to see her children grow. The decision Jolie thinks is right, because surgery to remove the breast increased her chances to live longer, and so she will be able to watch your children and maybe meet her grandchildren. Besides, fears the stars in due time was confirmed by a genetic test, according to which the actress has a predisposition to breast cancer.
Mother of Angelina Jolie Marcelin Bertrand fought ovarian cancer for several years. Her diagnosis she learned in the late 90s of the last century, and died in 2007 at age 56. During this period, she was seriously ill and could not pay attention to heirs. Grandmother of the actress died when she was only 40 years. The actress hopes that she will live much longer than their relatives and will be able to fully enjoy socializing with children and grandchildren.