Angelina Jolie reunited with her son who had left
Appearing at the premiere of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” in Tokyo, Angelina Jolie barely concealed tears of joy. After all, next to her again was her favorite eldest son Maddox, whom she had not seen since August, after he went to study in Korea. Maddox, as eldest adopted daughter of actress — Zahara came to support my mom on her important event.
As recognized previous Jolie at the premiere of the same film in Los Angeles, held the other day, she was hoping for, but wasn’t sure that Maddox will fly it to Japan. As told in an interview Angelina, she counted the minutes of that meeting, about which so dreamed. “I knew that Maddox was fine and that he is fine, but I needed to see him again…” said Jolie in the interview. Note that when in Japan recently appeared in the company of their new movie father of Maddox — brad pitt, the young man did not want to see him. However, this is not surprising. Because, as you say, after the beginning of the divorce process Jolie pitt, Maddox, has reportedly refused to see and converse with father.
Recall that Jolie personally escorted Maddox in Seoul, where he decided to study to be a bioengineer at the local University. Moreover, the separation has given her much harder than she expected. The actress was so excited I couldn’t help it and sobbed in front of everyone seeing his son. And after she returned home, Jolie said she would be very difficult to hold that in the nearest time not to get on a plane and go back to Maddox…