Angelina Jolie said that teach their daughters to be “evil women” (photo)
44-year-old Angelina Jolie, who starred in the sensual promotional video, Guerlain perfume, gave an interview to ELLE UK. In it she stated that she teaches her three daughters — 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne to be strong, smart and energetic. “The world needs more angry women” — said the actress. She recalled that in the old days, strong women were considered witches. And that she lived in the past, she herself would be burned at the stake just because she is who she is.
“Women could be accused of witchcraft because they were an independent sex life. For what is spoken on the topics of politics and religion or they didn’t dress like everyone else. Accusations of witchcraft were used to control women and as a way to silence them — practically in all centuries and in all cultures”, says the mother of six children.
“Look around you. One has to wonder: why spend so much energy to hold a woman to a secondary position? Looking at things in this light, the “evil women” — women who are tired of injustice and resentment… Women who refuse to follow the rules and codes that they believe are best for them and their families… Women who are not inferior to their voices and rights, even under threat of death or imprisonment, or rejection by family and society. If this “anger” that the world needs more angry women,” — said the movie star.
Jolie also explains to his daughters that the most important thing is not the external beauty, and that they need to develop their inner world. “You can always wear a beautiful dress. But what you wear outside, it does not matter if your spirit is strong… There is nothing more attractive and you may say, enchanting, than an independent woman with her own opinion” — sure, thrice-divorced Jolie.
Angelina with her three daughters and youngest son Knox
