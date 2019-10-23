Angelina Jolie said the children helped her to get over a breakup with brad pitt
For divorce with her husband brad pitt Angelina Jolie filed three years ago. Divorce of the pair was difficult and very protracted couple of a long time could not agree on custody of their six children, and also to settle some financial issues. Parting with pitt, Jolie has experienced a difficult four years, she even starred in the movie.
As admitted in an interview with The Sun star which has finally pleased fans of the new film with his participation — picture “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), it took her some time to again “feel the power” the dark sorceress. Angelina said that dark period in her life helped her to survive her children, 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old pax, 14-year-old male, 12-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne and Knox.
The last few years of my life was not the easiest, I had my UPS and downs. I didn’t feel strong. We all have difficult times. My strength from my kids. I wasn’t working, I needed them at home. Anyone who is a parent knows that we have the power that grows when we just need to go through everything to be strong enough for kids
she said.
The actress added that fame is not important for her children and what they like to lead a fairly normal life.
Earlier in an interview with Madame Figaro, the star has already talked about the fact that breaking up with pitt was her “very difficult moment” and that she no longer recognized herself.
I felt deep and sincere sadness, I was hurt,
— admitted Jolie.
According to latest reports, 44-year-old Jolie and 55-year-old pitt have agreed on joint custody of children, and now engaged in financial issues, in particular those who will get their estate Chateau Miraval in France, where they tied the knot and where they have their own winery.