Angelina Jolie shocked the eldest son prepares to deliver her “stab in the back”
Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is in shock from what she was told recently her eldest son Maddox. In particular, he said Jolie that was dead tired from the constant — pitt and her quarrels with each other. Because of the scandals they are two and a half years that passed from the date of announcement of the divorce and unable to agree completely about who gets custody of younger members of their family: Paxom, Saharai, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
On this edition of New Idea, said one of her friends Jolie, says Gossipcop.
Maddox decided it was time to end these squabbles, taking full responsibility. That is, he wants to compete for the right to become the sole guardian of her five younger brothers and sisters!
As assured the actress’s son, he will not stop even before that to enforce its decisions through the courts.
The publication notes that theoretically Maddox entitled to it, since it is less than a month marks 18 years. Legally, he can actually get custody. But despite the determination of the eldest son of Jolie, it is highly unlikely that the court will go to meet him. After all, he is still young and he has no independent source of income to support minor brothers and sisters. But Jolie was terrified by even the hypothetical possibility of such a turn of events as the loss of control over the education of their younger children.
Perhaps the solution Maddox will benefit the situation. Because now Angelina, frightened words son can reconsider the line of conduct. The actress will stop and finally to engage in “tug of war”, that is to try as little as possible to give pitt children. And brad, in turn, will cease to issue public criticism of Angelina, what is the opinion of the actress reflects on her relationship with the children.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Shiloh Jolie-pitt prepares for a final sex change, the girl is increasingly behaving in a “boyish” manner, she’s shy about his chest and covers it with his hands.
