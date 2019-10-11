Angelina Jolie shone on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown with a train
The actress chose an outfit from Ralph & Russo.
Meanwhile promotor of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” continues! After a loud premiere in Rome actress Angelina Jolie with their children flew to present the picture in London. And traditionally opted for an evening out, chic outfit.
So, on the red carpet, the actress appeared in a dress by Ralph & Russo from tulle and chiffon. The main focus of the outfit was the Cape with train, embroidered with gold and silver sequin, beads, chains. It is noteworthy that many fans who have previously expressed their concern for the health of the actress because of her exhausted appearance, now finally rejoice: with each new release Angelina blooms!