Angelina Jolie spoke about how to cope with divorce
44-year-old Angelina Jolie, who usually avoids talking about his divorce with brad pitt, has recently become a little more openly. So, at the premiere of her new film “Maleficent,” she has compared himself with his character, which had to go through very difficult times.
“In recent years, in my life, too, there were difficult periods when I didn’t feel neither free nor reserved. I felt small and cornered. I found it very difficult and sometimes I did not feel strong… And it took me a lot of time and work on yourself to return to yourself, to what I was before…” — admitted the actress.
As told by Jolie in gaining composure she helped her children from brad pitt — Maddox, Packs Thien, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne Knox. “When your children are young, you feel just “mommy”. But when they start to become teenagers, you start to feel their age. When they, for example, going to a punk club, I find myself thinking: “I why I did not go there to go?” In short, with their children, Jolie feels young again and energetic.
7days