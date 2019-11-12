Angelina Jolie spoke about the principles of parenting
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who recently announced that he wants to move out of the USA, told about the main principles of education of children. She said Elle.
In particular, Jolie noted that pays special attention to the development of their daughters Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel and Vivienne Marcelin. In fact, according to the actress, the most attractive in a woman – this is my opinion and strong will.
Angelina Jolie also shared his thoughts about the place of women in the modern world. In her opinion, the world refuses to accept smart women who challenge gender injustice, calling them evil. The actress wondered, does evil, it is the desire to have the right to vote, to get rid of injustice and cruelty against the females?
If it is evil, the world needs more of this evil
she says in an interview.