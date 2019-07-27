Angelina Jolie spotted at a business meeting in Los Angeles
44-year-old angelina Jolie we lately often seen on walks with the kids, but now the actress seems to have decided to devote time to the business. Yesterday paparazzi caught the star in the center of Los Angeles, when she was in a hurry for a meeting.
Despite the fact that red carpet celebrity visits clearly more often than the office and business dress code Jolie owns great. So, this time in public, the actress appeared in a black pencil skirt, a white blouse and a classic beige trench coat in his hands. On the shoulder of the actress hung quite roomy leather bag for documents.
More information about where it was headed Jolie, reporters could not figure out yet, but, apparently, the meeting was pleasant, as the actress was clearly in a good mood.
Earlier, these formal outputs Angelina was usually associated with the legal proceedings. For three years, is divorce Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt, and it clearly can be attributed to one of the most difficult in recent times. It came even before the ultimatum that his ex-wife, put actor.
Particularly long a couple could not agree about child custody, 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Paxam, 14-year-old Zaharau, 13-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, but in the end managed to resolve this issue. Now Jolie is not even opposed to pitt zabrali for the whole holiday to myself, as she, Angelina is now busy shooting a new film “Those who wish me dead” (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
However, now, as reported by the media, there will be a new court battle between two celebrities: this time going to share a castle Mirval in France, which is the ex-wife purchased in 2008 and which was in joint ownership.
Recently, Jolie was in France and, as they say, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the luxurious mansion. How to say the insiders, loss of the castle would be upset pitt, because he started the production of rose wines using the local vineyards.
However, perhaps time for new trials, Jolie simply will not, because soon she will start another shooting. As we learned at Comic-Con in San Diego, Angelina will be joining the Marvel universe, where they will play the role of Tena in the “Eternal” (The Eternals).