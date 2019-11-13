Angelina Jolie spotted on the Canary Islands after a bomb
After the news of the evacuation of the crew of the new film “Eternal” (Eternals) on one of the Canary Islands, the 44-year-old Angelina Jolie have left the island. Actress who starred in the new draft of Marvel studios, along with other members of the creative team continued to work when the danger has passed. Last weekend the paparazzi took a picture of Jolie on the island of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.
Photographers captured a film star in his spare time. Angelina walked to the car without makeup, and without makeup. The actress wore a black dress, matching it with a brown bag and sunglasses from Dior.
Last week the press reported that near the set of the “Eternal” was discovered unexploded bomb from the Second world war. Bomb left, probably on the site of the former Nazi military base. The lives of the people who are close with the shell, decided not to risk it, so shooting stopped, replaced by the deminers. According to Western editions, this whole situation has frightened the team of the film.
With regard to the new role of Angelina Jolie, the “Eternal” she plays a warrior named tena, possessing supernatural strength and abilities. Eternal is immortal alien race created by the celestials to protect humanity from evil forces.