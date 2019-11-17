Angelina Jolie start Dating
Despite the fact that the divorce process lasts another couple, Angelina Jolie decided a long time not to miss brad pitt and started Dating.
She doesn’t mind meeting with someone new, but it’s not her top priority. It focuses on the children, their work and “cleaning” effects of a messy divorce — said a source close to the actress.
The insider added that Jolie has questioned the marriage itself. Now American actress to take the time to tie the knot with someone. According to a source, Angelina would not marry brad pitt.
“She felt that brad had forced her to marry, and it was something she never wanted to do,” shared the insider.