Angelina Jolie told how the children reacted to her role in kynoselen Marvel

At the recent Comic Con in San Diego joining Angelina Jolie to kynoselen Marvel officially confirmed. Although the insiders made a mistake with the role, which eventually went to actress, something their assumption proved correct: children of the stars influenced her decision to star in the superhero blockbuster.

In conversation with the newspaper People 44-year-old Angelina told about the reaction of the children: “What really touches me is their desire to see me strong. They are just happy that I’m going to be and how to have some fun”. In the movie “Eternal” Jolie got the role of Tena, strong, tough, resistant and agile heroine. “She was a warrior. I’ll have to work very hard to give kynoselen Marvel the Ten it deserves,” concluded the star.

We will remind, in July, the insider publication HollywoodLife reported that the cooperation with the Studio of her bowed her six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old pax, 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “They all love kenogamissi. It again works a lot, so looking for a way to be closer to the children, and also determined not to allow her employment career deprived them of anything”, — said the source.

Company angelina will be several actors:

  • Richard Madden – Icaris
  • Kumail Of Nanjiani – King
  • Lauren Rudloff Maccari
  • Brian Tyree Henry Vastos
  • Salma Hayek – Aillac

Premiere of “Eternal” will be held on 6 November 2020.

