Angelina Jolie was spotted during filming of advertisement

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The actress starred in a photo shoot.

Yesterday paparazzi spotted the actress in Paris, where she took part in the filming of advertising perfume Guerlain, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the gloss.

Анджелину Джоли заметили во время съемок рекламы

During the photo shoot Angie changed a few images: first she was in a white dress, and then dressing gown and towel on head.

But later the photographers took Jolie during a walk with her godmother, actress Jacqueline Bisset.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.