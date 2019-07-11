Angelina Jolie was spotted during filming of advertisement
The actress starred in a photo shoot.
Yesterday paparazzi spotted the actress in Paris, where she took part in the filming of advertising perfume Guerlain, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the gloss.
During the photo shoot Angie changed a few images: first she was in a white dress, and then dressing gown and towel on head.
But later the photographers took Jolie during a walk with her godmother, actress Jacqueline Bisset.