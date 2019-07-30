Angelina Jolie went to the pet store with her daughter Vivienne and her new pet
44-year-old Angelina Jolie, who last week was spotted at a business meeting in Los Angeles, at the weekend again decided to devote time to their children. Shopping she went with 11-year-old daughter Vivienne, and the company made up their new pet — a white rabbit.
Of replenishment in star family happened on July 17 — then the paparazzi photographed, as Vivien comes out of a pet store rabbit, wrapped in a blanket.
Yesterday mom and daughter went to a specialty store to purchase the necessary items to the new house pet feel comfortable. At this time, the long-eared animal is located in a special backpack with mesh for ventilation, which was carried by the girl.
Shopping Jolie went to beige loose dress, in the neckline which could be considered lace combination, but Vivian chose a gray t-shirt and classic jeans.
Perhaps a new friend will brighten the holidays of children of the actress, because she will soon be a lot busy filming during Comic-Con in San Diego Jolie has confirmed that she will play a major role in the new Marvel movie — she will play the role of Tena in the “Eternal” (The Eternals). Well, now Angelina in the film “Those who wish me dead” (Those Who Wish Me Dead). Due to the busy schedule, Jolie even suggested that brad pitt take the children to her place during the holidays.