Angelina Jolie with daughter Zaharau for a walk in long beach
Walk 44-year-old angelina Jolie’s children have already become classics of reportorial Chronicles! Actress almost every day falls in the lenses of the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles to blame her for the fact that the family she devotes too little time, really few people dare. While Jolie is still time to attend various professional events and even to your vlog!
Yesterday on a walk Angelina went in the company of his eldest daughter, 14-year-old Zahara — saw them in long beach. Apparently, they first looked for in one of the office buildings in the hands of the actress carrying the oversized envelope with the documents.
To exit the celebrity again chose a dress-hoodie — for this summer they have already become part of the corporate style of Jolie. The way she added a tippet, and leather Slippers from Gabriela Hearst. This shoes is now a clear favorite Actresses — all the latest paparazzi photos, taken within months, she is almost always depicted in them.
Mom and daughter were in a good mood, were discussing something, smiling at each other and held hands. In the press and then there are rumors about a tense relationship Jolie with their children (for example, Shiloh, according to insiders, and it was going to move out from his mother), but judging by this photo, with Zacharay Angelina full understanding.
Managed, Jolie, it seems, with sadness at the departure of the son Maddox to South Korea. Recall, a young man who will study bioengineering at University. Accompanied him Angelina literally with tears in his eyes, but it seems that now the mother’s heart calmed down. Maddox is well-settled in a new place and already started studying.