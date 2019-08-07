Angelina Jolie wrote the author of the column for an American gloss
Actress, activist and mother of many children appeared on the cover of the new issue of American Elle.
Instead of an interview accompanied by pictures of the author’s column, in which Angelina Jolie speculate about the role of women in history and today, citing his role in the film “Maleficent”:
What is there in the strength women, free body and soul that it for centuries considered dangerous to society? Tens of thousands of people were executed for magic (“maleficia” is Latin for “enchantment, magic” — approx. ed.), remember the witch hunt. Most of them were women.
Angelina came to the conclusion that the world is in the same hunt, but for women who live as I want, and not adapt to community standards:
Women can blame the fact that they want to lead a free sexual life, to think anything about politics and religion, to dress differently. If I lived in earlier times, I would be burned at the stake hundreds of times because I was just myself. So funny that today, in many countries the girl who freely sings or dances in public, is rejected and is practically outlawed.
Jolie also remembered times when he started work as a goodwill Ambassador for the UN:
I was 20, I met with refugees during the civil war in Sierra Leone. When I first realized how much else in the world of violence, how it affects people. In helping them I have found a purpose for his life.
I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is develop your mind. They can wear any beautiful dresses, but there’s nothing more attractive than a woman with independent will and their own opinions.
Blitz-survey for the magazine, Jolie also admitted that she likes to collect books that her favorite food — chocolate tea, and between a sedentary and nomadic lifestyle she chooses the latter.
Photographed actress famous American photographer and official photographer of the wedding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — Alexi Lubomirski. In photography, along with Jolie, was attended by two of her dogs who are still puppies adopted sons of the actress.