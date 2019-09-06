“Angels” Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio in underwear style the presentation of Victoria’s Secret
“Angels” Victoria’s Secret Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver, attended the presentation of the perfume novelties of the brand at The Times Square Edition in new York.
28-year-old Sara Sampaio came to the presentation in a black linen dress with thin spaghetti straps and picked up along the black sandals on a stable heel with gold stones inside, a few gold ornaments on his neck and ear-studs. Also, she did quite rich makeup with bright lips and I did my hair.
26-year-old joséphine Skriver was in a black lingerie corset with lace and grey pantsuit, which is beautifully combined with black pumps heels with a scattering of rhinestones. On the face of Josie was not as intense makeup like Sarah, but my ears were shining luxury earring studs with emerald stones.
Beauty-angels looked amazing and happily posed for the assembled cameras photographers.