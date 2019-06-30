Angels singing and the light at the end of the tunnel: scientists have described the feelings of the people “prior to death”
Scientists from Denmark, Norway and Germany came to the conclusion that about ten percent of people experience the so-called near-death experiences, or near-death experience. The research report is published on the website MedicalXpress.
In particular, 87% of study participants said that suffered from a distorted perception of time, 65% felt that they have increased the speed of thought, 63% reported strong feelings of aggravation. Another 53% of the volunteers have experienced the illusion out of its physical body.
Some also said that felt incredible peace, I heard angels singing and saw light at the end of the tunnel. Someone of the subjects told about the demon sitting on the chest. Another popular response — the feeling of another’s presence before going to sleep.
Overall, 73 percent study participants who faced the “near-death experiences”, said that it was an unpleasant experience.
It is noted that near-death experiences are equally shared by people who are not in immediate danger, and those who, for example, recently got in a car accident or almost drowned.
The study covered 1034 people from 35 countries.
Scientists believe that “near-death experience” is associated with REM sleep.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the American died on 27 minutes and then told that light.
