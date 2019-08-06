Angry Birds and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend (video)
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films. Two of them claimed to be the premiere weeks. This feature-length animated film “Angry Birds movie 2” and canadian drama “the Death and life of John F. Donovan” starring three holders of the award “Oscar” and the super popular kit Harington from “Game of thrones”. Fans of kinoalmanaha should pay attention to the movie “Berlin, I love you.” French cinema presented by the Comedy “Life on Repeat”. And fans of the Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy will be able to see the actress in a criminal Comedy “Queen of crime”.
“Angry Birds movie 2” (Finland — United States, Sony Pictures, entertainment film for family viewing) 6+
Fans of the popular game Angry Birds, rejoice! For the 10th anniversary of its appearance in cinemas around the world, the start of the hire the second full-length animated film with their favorite characters. The first “Angry Birds movie” — in 2016, gathered 352,3 million dollars in world hire and the cost of shooting in the amount of 73 million dollars. The second part of the budget is still kept secret. She changed the Director. Took a picture of the American Toorop, van Orman. This is his debut on the big screen. Viewers will see how the birds and pigs that were previously at odds, came together to fight a common enemy — Zeta. She lives on a frozen island and wants everyone around felt the force of the cold.
“Berlin, I love you” (Germany — USA, Saban Films, melodrama) 12+
World premiere of the film took place in early February, 2019. The picture consists of 10 small film short story that United the scene, and it’s Berlin. In making the film was attended by 10 Directors from different countries. Before them was a difficult task to enchant the audience in the German capital. The film starred famous actors Helen Mirren (the award “Oscar” for the lead female role in the film “the Queen”), keira Knightley (twice nominated for “Oscar” for roles in the films “Pride and prejudice” and “the imitation Game), Mickey Rourke (nominated for the award “Oscar” for his starring role in the movie “the wrestler”), Diego Luna (“the Rebellious One. Star wars. History”), and supermodel Toni Garrn. The painting is part of the popular series “Cities of love”, which began in 2006 film “Paris, I love you.” Two years later came “new York, I love you,” and in 2014 — “Rio, I love you.”
“Life on Repeat” (France, Gaumont, Comedy) 12+
The basis scenario is based on the biography of a famous French businessman Christian Strefa. He led the work of the automobile company Peugeot. For example, the Director hervé David J. mimran (“All that glitters”) shows how many people in this life make a common mistake — sacrificing personal life for career and work. The main characters in the film given fictitious names. They played the stars of French cinema Fabrice Luchini (winner of a Cesar for her supporting role in the film “All about it”) and Leila Bekhti (“Lucky losers”).
The “Queen of crime” (U.S., Warner Bros., crime Comedy) 16+
The film is set in new York in the 70-ies of the last century in the legendary quarter of Hell’s Kitchen. By the way, the original film is called. It was one of the most crime places in the US. The main character — the wife of racketeers, who are forced to engage in the business of the spouses, after their pious was behind bars. Director Andrea Berloff gathered an impressive team of actors. The film starred the Queen of modern American Comedy Melissa McCarthy (“Spy”), star of the cult TV series “the handmaid’s Tale” Elisabeth moss, popular black actress and singer Tiffany Haddish (“no Fools”), domhnall Gleeson (“Star wars: the force Awakening”).
“The death and life of John F. Donovan” (Canada, Les Films Seville, a drama, budget: $ 35 million) 16+
Canadian Director Xavier Dolan, who is called the young genius of modern cinema took on a very difficult subject — the mysteries of the personal life of the artists can destroy their career. Dolan in March was 30 years old. “The death and life of John F. Donovan” is his seventh film. Xavier debuted in 2009 and presented at the Cannes international film festival drama “I killed my mother”. The film received three awards. Dolan played the leading male role. In 2014, he returned to Cannes drama “Mommy,” which won the jury Prize. In the same year, “Mom” received the award “Sezar” as the best film in the French language. Two years later, the picture of Dolan’s “It’s only the end of the world” won the Cannes Grand jury prize. The main role in the new film by canadian Director played by kit Harington, star of the cult TV series “Game of thrones”. Also in the film starred Natalie Portman (the award “Oscar” for the lead female role in the film “Black Swan”), Kathy Bates (an Oscar for her role in the movie “misery”), Susan Sarandon (the “Oscar” for her role in the film “Dead man walking”). The public domain becomes private correspondence of a famous actor with 11-year-old British boy. This causes a scandal…
“Scary stories to tell in the dark” (USA — Canada, Lionsgate, horror, budget: $ 28 million) 16+
The picture was taken based on the series of popular books for Teens, whose author is the American writer Alvin Schwartz. It was published in 80-ies. Its main characters — students from a small town, in which there was a series of brutal murders. Teenagers conduct his own investigation, hoping to uncover these crimes. The action takes place in 1968. Took a picture of the Norwegian Director andré Bredal (“Troll Hunters”). Starring the usual students who never before filmed. The producer of the project was a cult Mexican Director Guillermo del Toro (the award “Oscar” for the film “water”). https://fakty.ua/260 543
