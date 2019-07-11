Angry fans nearly tore the sports Minister of the Congo after the departure of the team from the African Cup of Nations (video)

| July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Разъяренные фаны едва не разорвали министра спорта Конго после вылета сборной из Кубка Африки (видео)

The Congolese fans

Minister of sport DR Congo on arrival at the airport of Kinshasa received an unexpectedly warm welcome from the angry football fans, thus protesting against the departure of his team from the African Cup of Nations.

The crowd attacked the officer, tore his clothes and tried to beat.

By means of protection Minister managed to get off easy fright.

Note, the DR Congo lost to Madagascar in the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Africa. Regulation time ended with the score 2:2 and in penalty series Madagascar came out the winner with 4:2.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.