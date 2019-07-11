Angry fans nearly tore the sports Minister of the Congo after the departure of the team from the African Cup of Nations (video)
The Congolese fans
Minister of sport DR Congo on arrival at the airport of Kinshasa received an unexpectedly warm welcome from the angry football fans, thus protesting against the departure of his team from the African Cup of Nations.
The crowd attacked the officer, tore his clothes and tried to beat.
By means of protection Minister managed to get off easy fright.
Note, the DR Congo lost to Madagascar in the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Africa. Regulation time ended with the score 2:2 and in penalty series Madagascar came out the winner with 4:2.