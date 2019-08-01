Angry roosters are kept in fear the whole area
They called the police.
Don and Ronnie Dahl from Jasper (Arkansas, USA) not only love birds, but keep a few roosters, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Pets spouses are so tame that they were allowed unchecked to go around, because the roosters have never lost and always came home. However, recently, don, and Ronnie felt not the most pleasant moments in life — they called the police, which showed several statements from citizens. It turns out left unattended, cocks have fun on all cylinders, attacking people.
Dalla now got a fence around the site, so feathered hooligans can walk only in the garden. Funny, but a bad reputation birds made them very popular. After these have been described in the local media, to the owners of the cocks sometimes people come who want to admire the feathered criminals, intimidate the entire neighborhood.