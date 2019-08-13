Ani Lorak about the new novel: “Now I can not stay long at parties”

Famous singer Ani Lorak for the first time openly commented on their new relationship. A few months ago, the actress hinted to fans that having an affair with Egor Gleb running in the Black Star.

Ани Лорак о новом романе: «Теперь я подолгу не задерживаюсь на вечеринках»

Talking to reporters, Ani Lorak said that for a long time now trying not to stay at a noisy party. Finished with business, the singer hurries home, because he believes that to meet the dawn you need with your loved one. The actress stressed that her choice is always there for her, reports the portal “StarHit”.

Murat Nalchajian, with whom the singer was married for ten years, having to give birth to a daughter, after the divorce, also did not remain alone for long. Recently, the businessman went on holiday in the company of a new lover, do not hesitate to show her followers on Instagram network.

