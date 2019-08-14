Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian rest at one resort

| August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

It is not excluded that the couple met at a resort in Spain.

Ани Лорак и Мурат Налчаджиоглу отдохнули на одном курорте

Despite the fact that after the divorce and Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian started a whole new life with other people, the ex-spouses are forced to maintain a relationship for the sake of my daughter Sofia. It is known that Murat is now resting together with a new sweetheart at one of the resorts in Spain. In addition to images with your favorite man published a few hours ago stories in a frame where kisses daughter Sofia. One would assume that the girl had gone on holiday with his dad.

However in your Instagram combines photography with Sonia at the same time shared and Ani Lorak. Moreover, subscribers noticed that the girl depicted in the photo of Murat and Ani in the same t-shirt. Well, it is possible that the former couple decided for Sophia to relax at one resort.

Ани Лорак и Мурат Налчаджиоглу отдохнули на одном курорте

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.