Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian rest at one resort
It is not excluded that the couple met at a resort in Spain.
Despite the fact that after the divorce and Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian started a whole new life with other people, the ex-spouses are forced to maintain a relationship for the sake of my daughter Sofia. It is known that Murat is now resting together with a new sweetheart at one of the resorts in Spain. In addition to images with your favorite man published a few hours ago stories in a frame where kisses daughter Sofia. One would assume that the girl had gone on holiday with his dad.
However in your Instagram combines photography with Sonia at the same time shared and Ani Lorak. Moreover, subscribers noticed that the girl depicted in the photo of Murat and Ani in the same t-shirt. Well, it is possible that the former couple decided for Sophia to relax at one resort.