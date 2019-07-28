Ani Lorak became pregnant from her lover, media
Actively touring in Russia Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak showed fans in his micro-blog on Instagram a recent photo, based on which fans have decided that the star is in “interesting position”. About it writes the local edition.
In particular, the celebrity boasted an unusual frame in Stories, posing in an unusual manner. It the actress dressed in a black wide shirt, a red narrow pants and massive shoes.
Citite“Favorite modnyashka”: Ani Lorak has delighted fans after a week of absence from the Network
However, in the eye catches a completely different — big belly Ani.
Of course, the photo in the profile, the more aroused the attention of followers, as “in the dark clearly see the rounded belly of the actress”.
However, the Network is already long enough walk rumors about the second pregnancy of Carolina, but she does not comment. The singer has made no secret of his relationship with 26-year-old sound-producer Black Star Inc Yegor Gleb, and in the last picture covers the tummy with your hands.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak admired network photo with a new hairstyle — extended caret with perfectly smooth hair. The focus on the eyes “diva” made with hands, on the lips, a transparent gloss. In addition, in contrast to the recent “experiments” singer appeared in a restrained manner. “All right, how to relate to the world is what you get in return,” agreed the fans post singer.
