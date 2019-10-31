Ani Lorak came out in costume in pajama style
Ani Lorak often tours and appears on various musical events, but on the secular parties, the singer — a rare visitor. Therefore, the appearance of a celebrity at a public event organized by the brand Intimissimi, was a real surprise.
In his Instagram she has shared a few shots from the event. So, on one of the photos shows the lorac outfit she chose for the evening. In front of photographers, the star appeared in a new way — in a suit in pajama-style top and a short shiny ankle boots.
But the pictures, published stories, you can see that for a party Ani came along with his lover Yegor Gleb.