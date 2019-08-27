Ani Lorak chose the outfit in the best tradition of Hollywood

Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently made his first comment on his relationship with a boyfriend who was previously married to singer Tayanna, shared a photo from the performance at New wave contest.

Ани Лорак выбрала наряд в лучших традициях Голливуда

For performance, the singer chose an outfit worthy of a Hollywood starlet — black satin floor-length dress with a deep cut off the leg. The highlight of the dress was the neckline, it is advantageous destined to bust Ani and her fragile shoulders. As a complement to the singer chose the traditional accessory for this evening dress, long gloves to match. Decoration, matched to the image, also attract attention — an impressive long earrings and chunky bracelets emphasized laconic bow Lorak.

The dress she has chosen black lace-up heels, why in combination with slit dress her legs seem even longer.

Fans are unable to remain indifferent to such beauty and vividly commented on a celebrity in Instagram:

  • Pantera
  • What A Beauty
  • just bomb)
  • Unique and delicious
  • Charming and very sweet
  • Just diva! Just a goddess!
  • Very beautiful
  • It’s a real DOLL!!
  • Gorgeous. Diva
  • Karolinka, You are adorable!
  • Yesterday you stole the show
  • Charming
  • Aesthetic pleasure and talent! Nice to listen and watch for You. A real singer!
  • ADORE BEAUTY
  • Favorite!
  • Diva
  • Class, black is black

