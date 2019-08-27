Ani Lorak chose the outfit in the best tradition of Hollywood
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently made his first comment on his relationship with a boyfriend who was previously married to singer Tayanna, shared a photo from the performance at New wave contest.
For performance, the singer chose an outfit worthy of a Hollywood starlet — black satin floor-length dress with a deep cut off the leg. The highlight of the dress was the neckline, it is advantageous destined to bust Ani and her fragile shoulders. As a complement to the singer chose the traditional accessory for this evening dress, long gloves to match. Decoration, matched to the image, also attract attention — an impressive long earrings and chunky bracelets emphasized laconic bow Lorak.
The dress she has chosen black lace-up heels, why in combination with slit dress her legs seem even longer.
Fans are unable to remain indifferent to such beauty and vividly commented on a celebrity in Instagram:
- Pantera
- What A Beauty
- just bomb)
- Unique and delicious
- Charming and very sweet
- Just diva! Just a goddess!
- Very beautiful
- It’s a real DOLL!!
- Gorgeous. Diva
- Karolinka, You are adorable!
- Yesterday you stole the show
- Charming
- Aesthetic pleasure and talent! Nice to listen and watch for You. A real singer!
- ADORE BEAUTY
- Favorite!
- Diva
- Class, black is black