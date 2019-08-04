Ani Lorak continues to publish a joint photo with a young lover
The singer no longer hides the new novel.
In mid-June, the network blasted the news about the new novel Ani Lorak — singer admitted that her heart is no longer free. The chosen celebrity was a 26-year-old sound producer Black Star Egor Gleb. It is also known that in the past the guy was married to a Ukrainian singer Tatyana Reshetnyak, married with whom he had a son. However, some time later, the couple divorced due to regular change of Yegor.
In his Instagram Ani often publishes joint photos with her lover, and only occasionally shows a glimpse of boyfriend stories. Himself Egor recently published in their social network the where they kiss with lorac. After that the artist decided to please fans with a new frame. Black-and-white photo of Ani posing with Egor.