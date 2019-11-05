Ani Lorak did not hold Breasts in tight top (photos)
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently bragged of shooting a new video in Sicily, recalled his hot pictures.
“Soon the Prime Minister!” the singer said that the clip “We break” is ready. To the announcement, it added a photo to close the top, who could not hide his breast.
This time the subscribers Ani Lorak did not even write to her traditional prosecution in the plastic. They were outraged that the singer “showed too much”
.
“Why is it so chest can be seen at the bottom??? Is that necessary?” — ask the network. “Um…why would the top not be removed. Sense to open the half, would have all at once, and show. A disappointment”, “Shame”, “can Not remember how old she is” — writes the haters.
By the way, fans of the singer believe that the image successful. “The former was sorry he hadn’t a woman with him”, — they write.
Recall that Ani Lorak new relationship. Her lover she hides.
