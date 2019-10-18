Ani Lorak first told about the affair with young producer
Popular singer Ani Lorak, which has long been credited with an affair with a young sound-producer Egor Gleb, first told me about new love and relationships. The star made an exception for OK! magazine In an interview with Ani Lorak frankly told him how painful going through a divorce, as it took her daughter and the formation of new feelings.
Egor Ani Lorak met almost three years ago. They met at the Studio in Kiev. The working relationship turned into a friendship and then became closer.
“It was just a friendship of two souls, just understanding and support, admiration, respect and love — in short, everything that needs to get the woman from the man. We met at the Studio during the recording of the anthem for the TV channel MUZ-TV for two-three years ago. Egor sound-producer. When we recorded the song, it became clear that we are both from Ukraine and we have some mutual friends. And then he said to me: “I Have the song, listen. You can sing with the ILO“. But Egor insisted he was confident of success, he with enthusiasm told about it. And now I’m recording with ILO demo and this song wins all the awards, becoming the most played”, — said Ani Lorak OK!
After some time, the singer again decided to collaborate with Egor, but he refused, saying she was busy with another artist.
“Well, offended. I was sure all happy to work with me, and then… well, I bumped into creativity, recorded a number of successful songs, some duets. But after some time (probably a year and a half) I, as a musician, again I wanted something new, and I decided to once again communicate with Egor, not only to call and write him. I wrote to him: “Hello, Whitney. Is ANI LORAK. I have changed the room. Call, please. Called back. “I — I say — do you want to begin recording new music. You will have the opportunity to work with me? He replied: “Yes, it will. Let’s try”. We met at a Studio in Kiev and started to record. They started the meeting, which was of such a working-class character. But gradually arose sympathy. There were no signs, as they say. I was still in the state of their asylums, their personal relationships, did not understand, where does my life. I never thought I would be able to feel something and open up to a new person”, — shared the singer.
The singer says that Egor is absolutely not a public person. Does not appear with her at social events, does not light up on camera. But it always supports and protects. Carolina admitted that the first time I felt sympathy for Greg.
“To be honest, this happened at our first meeting in Kiev. Remember that feeling — I just met a man, he showed me some music and just said: “You don’t have to worry about this issue I will close”. It was about music, but this support was very important for me”, — said the singer.
It is not immediately allowed himself to re-open, to open your heart and trust in new sensations. Broken heart after divorce, and the age difference, seemed to her, not contribute to new love.
But as they say, lawless heart. Now Caroline is in love and loved. She’s happy in a new relationship, but marrying again is not going to. After a bad family experience, the star was disappointed in the institution of marriage.
“I no longer believe in marriage. Do not believe that it something gives. Outside of marriage we care about each other, in the air is: “can’t hurt, because God forbid, I lose you”. There is a constant desire to surprise, to delight, to win a person. And when everything is clear, it’s official, you’re such a: well, there it is” — confessed the singer.
Egor gets along well with her daughter Ani Lorak 8-year-old Sophia, who is studying at the elite Moscow school.
“They have good relations, moreover, is laid the right Foundation. Daughter sees normal communication men and women”, — said Ani Lorak.
We will remind, the singer divorced her husband Murat Nalchajian after 14 of marriage. The marriage broke up due to distances, as well as rumors of numerous novels spouse star. He was spotted in a nightclub in the arms of a bright brunette Jana. Now he is having an affair with a new hottie.
New choice 41-letniki Ani Lorak — 26-year-old Yegor Hleb was previously married to singer TAYANNA (Tatyana Reshetnyak), koora bore him a son Daniel, who is now raising one.
