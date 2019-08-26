Ani Lorak flashed Breasts at the “New wave” (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who lives and works in Russia, lights up the festival of Igor Krutoy “New wave” in Sochi, which drew many stars of show business.
Carolina appeared in Sochi, accompanied by a young producer Yegor Gleb, with whom she is credited with the novel. Fans managed to take a couple behind the scenes of the festival, and published some pictures. Judging by the expression on the faces of Ani Lorak and Yegor to the public they were not very happy.
On stage, the singer appeared in a slinky black dress, the corset that accentuates her ample bosom.
We will remind, after divorce with Murat Nalchajian, which does not hide relations with new girlfriend Samia Akhmetova, Ani Lorak long did not comment on personal life. Recently, the singer said that in love and happy. However, the name of his chosen names.
