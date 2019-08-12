Ani Lorak for the first time commented on the affair with a young lover
Popular singer Ani Lorak, who is credited with an affair with a young sound producer Egor Gleb, for the first time commented on the new relationship. Star, preferring to remain silent about his personal life, finally admitted that happy with the beloved man.
“Now do not stay at a noisy party. Always remember that we must quickly run home, because to see the sunrise have with your loved ones. A beloved man is always with me”, — said the artist in the comments MUSIC.TV. To talk more about his new love, the singer did not. Sometimes it only publishes the web photo of Egor, which is the producer of the label Black Star. He, in turn, did not comment on affair with Ani Lorak.
Recall that Ani Lorak with Murat Nalchajian had been married for 10 years. The couple has a daughter Sofia. The singer divorced with Murat at the end of 2018 after rumors of his affair with the Kiev model Yana Belyaeva. Now the former husband of the singer does not hide a new relationship. He is resting in Spain with new girlfriend Sania Akhmetova and publishes a photo with her.
