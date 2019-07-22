Ani Lorak has published a photo, which looks several years younger

Many fans noticed that after Ani Lorak new relationship (now, the actress is Dating 26-year-old Yegor Gleb), she began to look happy and even more beautiful. Ani and recently decided to experiment with his style, starring in a photo shoot with a new hairstyle. For shooting actress has built up long hair, and many fans noted that in this way she looks 5-10 years younger than your age.

“Somehow I remembered the song “Mriy Pro mene Mriy, Mriy”. Probably because you look like You’re 20″, “Carolina, what photo. Gorgeous! You look great with this hair length! Diva!”, “How you going with the long hair, looked younger, And again 20” — write enthusiastic fans in the comments. And how do you like the new image of the singer?