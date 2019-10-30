Ani Lorak in sexy lingerie boasted strawberry (photo)

Popular singer Ani Lorak, who recently lit in Sicily with Director Alan by Badaeva, which filmed the new clip, having a great time in Italy. The star attended a special presentation linen famous fashion house in Verona along with his lover Yegor Gleb, which no longer hides the relationship.

41-year-old Carolina for an evening out, chose a provocative outfit: black crop top to accentuate her ample bosom, a silk pantsuit pajamas, and supplemented with the image of shiny boots with heels.

On the show, Ani Lorak and Gleb was sitting next to the producer gently hugged the singer. They then attended a Banquet, where he was treated to fresh strawberries. Vivid video juicy berries star boasted in Instagram.

Recall that Ani Lorak went through a difficult divorce. But she met a new love 26 — year-old sound producer Yegor Gleb, the novel which began with the creative collaboration. Carolina no more hiding their relationship for the first time in a candid interview told about the novel of Egor.

