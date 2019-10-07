Ani Lorak in the “interesting position”? Fans pointed out some of the details
Living in Russia by the popular Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak is maybe waiting for another child, already the second for himself. About this fans found out when Carolina made in Serpukhov in the Palace of sports “Nadezhda”, writes “StarHit”.
Carolina has presented to its fans its a great show, but the focus of fans was riveted not so much to the creativity of a star, much to her appearance.
The singer was dressed in a magnificent light gown, figure-hugging around the waist. The outfit has stressed the obvious changes in the figure of the singer, but that’s not all.
Meet in your city! Thank you for the warm welcome! #shoediva #Dubna
In his stories Carolina published a few shots from their rehearsal. Rehearsed the singer in casual clothes. So, her rounded belly was hiding behind shapeless sweatshirt, But even such clothing were not able to close pregnant, according to the fans, abdomen Carolina.
Subscribers Ani Lorak can not agree in opinion, that if Carolina has visibly gained weight, whether she is indeed expecting a baby. If the correct will be the last option, it is likely that the father of the baby singer will be her current lover producer Egor Gleb.
By the way, a couple recently demonstrates the harmony in relations, publishes pictures in microblogging. Lorak admitted that finally found happiness.
“Now do not stay at a noisy party. Always remember that we must quickly run home, because to see the sunrise have with your loved ones. A beloved man is always with me”, — shared the star.
By the way, talking about the interesting position Lorak appeared at the end of the summer. Then the reason for suspicion was the publication of the actress, in which she thought about parenting. “Any mom will tell you that motherhood in itself is a challenge that forever changes you. And the only way you can know true love is unconditional. The only way you can truly understand what it means to give and to receive in return” — shared the singer.
Everything else a few months ago, Ani showed the perfect abs, and now suddenly hid the figure behind the clothing. However, there are those who believe that the artist just got better, but due to the tight schedule forced to miss training in the gym.
Recall that Ani Lorak brings eight-year-old daughter Sophia from his marriage to Murat Nalchajian.
