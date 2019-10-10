Ani Lorak presented a new album “follow the dream” (video)
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who lives in Russia, presented their new album “follow the dream”.
“I really want to make you feel light and happy listening to my songs. I know for sure that music is the medicine that can heal and give us strength and hope”, — wrote the singer in social networks.
In support of the album “follow the dream” was released 2 official singles and 2 promotional singles. All in all, the album 10 records.
“We break”
“Sky”
“I waited for you”
“Remember this love”
“I’m where you are”
“I would fly”
“Follow the dream”
“Sleep”
“I promise”
“I’m in love”
Note that “Sleep” is the first official single to support the album. Ani Lorak released it almost immediately after the scandal with the betrayal of her husband.
We will remind, recently Ani Lorak suspected pregnancy.
