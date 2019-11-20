Ani Lorak ran into criticism because of the youth outfit (photos)
Popular singer Ani Lorak, sparkled sexy Breasts in lingerie fashion show, ran into criticism because of the youth outfit. The star published in Instagram photo on which poses in a fashionable way: a broad black sweatpants, oversized white jacket and rough boots with thick soles. Carolina hair gathered into a high ponytail. In such comfortable clothes she has toured throughout Russia as part of a tour. Under the photo, the singer said that he gave the last solo concert this year.
Fans of the singer in the comments were divided into two camps. Some people admire the youth and beauty of the 41-year-old singer. Others believe that loose clothing is not Ani Lorak, making it lower in my pants she looks like a man. And even accused that it is especially young for a young lover.
Recall that Ani Lorak has ceased to hide the relations with the sound the producer Egor Gleb. The singer spoke about love and said that he is happy.
While she was on tour, ex-husband Murat Nalchajian spent time with their daughter Sofia, who lives with his mother in Moscow.
