Ani Lorak returned to Ukraine have received gifts and terrible wishes (photo)
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who work and live in Russia, boasted images taken in Kiev.
“Beloved Kiev. Beautiful Hem”, — she signed the photo.
In stories Ani Lorak boasted a bunch of gifts, which she presented to the Ukrainian fans. The singer even thanked them in their native language.
About how long he plans to stay in Kiev and will act, Ani Lorak is not reported.
Note that in the comments to the photo are not all happy about the arrival of the singer in Ukraine.
“We really want this separa died”, “Let him go back where he came from”, write the commentators.
Some point out that the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will do anything to the concert of Ani Lorak are not disrupted. Others do not believe and think about Taisia Povaliy, which failed to act in Ukraine.
Recall, the singer recently revealed that he was happy with the beloved man.
