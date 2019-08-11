Ani Lorak said the figure tight dress
The star showed off footage from his speech in a feminine and elegant outfit. True, some of the fans of the stars didn’t recognize her.
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, long staying in Russia, conquered the fans with a new stage persona. A few shots of his speech, the star showed on his page on Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Photo Lorak is on stage and sings into the microphone. The star is dressed in a long Golden sparkly dress with open slit on one side. On one shot of the singer fully exposed leg, once during a walk on the slit of the dress.
The dress is made with a long sleeve on one shoulder and the other arm of the star completely naked. Image Lorak added sandals high heel in tone to the dress, large earrings-rings and dark eye makeup.
Previously, the star published a small video of the speech in the same Golden dress.
Subscribers stars delighted with this image, calling the singer of the divine. One of the fans of the star noted that she’s beautiful, but not like himself, and asked, find out whether the Lorak herself in the mirror.