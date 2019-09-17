Ani Lorak showed a new evening dress and ran into criticism
September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak became the object of criticism from their own fans after a bad outfit. The new dress star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Photo Lorak posing in evening dress emerald-green color of the shiny fabric. The dress is made with an asymmetrical hem and voluminous sleeves.
Under the breast star and sits at the hip sheer. Image the singer has added a make-up and beige sandals with high heels.
Not all fans of star liked her new outfit. One of podeschi called it “outfit from grandma’s wardrobe”, while others advised the star to change stylist. But most subscribers lorac praised her perfect figure and a new stage persona.