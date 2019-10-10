Ani Lorak showed a photo with a young lover
Popular singer Ani Lorak, who is credited with an affair with a young sound producer Egor Gleb showed a photo with a lover. Looks like the artist got tired of hiding your relationship. She has published on his page in Instagram new photo, which depicted with a loved one. Carolina, has recently celebrated its 41 birthday, goes hand in hand with Yegor back to the camera. They dressed in comfortable sportswear.
This picture of Ani Lorak left without a signature. For it is made subscribers, congratulating the couple and wishing them happiness.
Earlier, Ani Lorak admitted that in love and happy, but the name of the elect is not called. In public she appears with Egor Gleb, who works in the company of Timothy. Sometimes Carolina itself publishes a photo with him, intriguing the audience.
After a recent concert in which Carolina came on stage in a voluminous gown covering the figure, fans suspected her of pregnancy.
Ani Lorak released the new album “follow the dream”, a song which can be streamed here.
