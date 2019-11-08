Ani Lorak showed how daughter tormented by a piano (video)
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently was criticized for revealing clothes that showed her daughter Sofia plays the piano.
However, the game is difficult to call, the singer even posted a video in stories without sound, in order not to hurt the fans.
View this post in Instagram
But the network decided the girl is a real entertainer.
“A marvelous daughter, the future star”, “how lovely, clever, how cute is that”, “family ties are sacred”, “Little artist” — written on the public fans Lorak.
Recall that Sofia Nalchajian studies in the prestigious Russian school. The girl often participates in fashion shows that invite children of celebrities.
Itself Ani Lorak indulges the girl, satisfied with her lush holidays, but admits that stays with the child for less time than I’d like.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter