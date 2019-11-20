Ani Lorak showed rounded belly (photo, video)
Popular singer Ani Lorak, which was criticized for surround young outfit, was suspected of pregnancy. Caroline has published in Instagram cuts live video of the contest cities of Russia tour. In it the singer in different outfits performing on stage. Some of the costumes emphasized the rounded shape of the singer. Fans in the comments say that she’s made a remarkable recovery, and considered rounded tummy.
Fans assume that Caroline is expecting her second child. And why not? After the divorce, the singer has met a new love and happily in a relationship with a young sound producer Egor Gleb.
View this post in Instagram
Also fans say that the pictures of Ani Lorak publikuet in the network, it looks perfect, showing off that six pack. But the live video gives the singer. In addition, the last time Carolina is increasingly growing in volume outfits.
