Ani Lorak spoke for the first time about his new novel

| August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Since mid-June, the public discusses new novel Ani Lorak. And at the end of July, the singer confirmed rumors of a joint publication of the picture of Egor Gleb. Lovers haven’t been together in light, however, recently celebrity has commented on their relationship.

Ани Лорак впервые высказалась о своем новом романе

In an interview the singer revealed that now is not late at parties and social events. “Always remember that it is necessary to quickly run home, because to see the sunrise have with your loved ones. A beloved man is always with me,” he told Ani journalist.

By the way ex-husband Lorak Murat Nalchajian, with whom the singer divorced in January of this year, also found their happiness. He recently published a collaborative frames with a new mistress, with whom had a rest in Spain.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.