Ani Lorak spoke for the first time about his new novel
August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Since mid-June, the public discusses new novel Ani Lorak. And at the end of July, the singer confirmed rumors of a joint publication of the picture of Egor Gleb. Lovers haven’t been together in light, however, recently celebrity has commented on their relationship.
In an interview the singer revealed that now is not late at parties and social events. “Always remember that it is necessary to quickly run home, because to see the sunrise have with your loved ones. A beloved man is always with me,” he told Ani journalist.
By the way ex-husband Lorak Murat Nalchajian, with whom the singer divorced in January of this year, also found their happiness. He recently published a collaborative frames with a new mistress, with whom had a rest in Spain.
