Ani Lorak took her daughter Sophia is in second grade
September 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
A photo with a festive line shared singer Ani Lorak.
The celebrity took her daughter Sophia is in second grade at the prestigious Paul high school in the suburbs. However, unlike last year, where she has appeared together with her ex-husband, this year, Murat, on the first call with her daughter and ex-wife were not seen.
“Congratulations, dear kids and parents! With the knowledge day! Will learn! Will get better!”, — signed photo of Lorak.
For a solemn line, the artist has chosen a strict, but no less stylish outfit: a white shirt and black pencil skirt.