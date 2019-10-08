Ani Lorak was criticized for a huge cross (photo)
October 8, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently visited Kiev, disappointed users of the network in a new way.
So, the singer published in Instagram photo on which poses in sneakers, jeans and a jacket. On the breast of Ani Lorak seen massive cross.
“Well damn, where is that laviii, what for GOP stop, “does not your style”, “Dress was awful! Style not yours!!!” — written by fans and asked to stop photoshop photos.
They also expressed dissatisfaction with the cross. “Cross why such a huge? Does not fit the set”, “Ani, the first and last photo you are not talking. The cross on the neck like gangsters 90-h” — outraged commentators.
Earlier, Ani Lorak suspected pregnancy.
