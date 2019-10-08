Ani Lorak was criticized for a huge cross (photo)

| October 8, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently visited Kiev, disappointed users of the network in a new way.

So, the singer published in Instagram photo on which poses in sneakers, jeans and a jacket. On the breast of Ani Lorak seen massive cross.

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

“Well damn, where is that laviii, what for GOP stop, “does not your style”, “Dress was awful! Style not yours!!!” — written by fans and asked to stop photoshop photos.

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

They also expressed dissatisfaction with the cross. “Cross why such a huge? Does not fit the set”, “Ani, the first and last photo you are not talking. The cross on the neck like gangsters 90-h” — outraged commentators.

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Ани Лорак раскритиковали за огромный крест (фото)

Earlier, Ani Lorak suspected pregnancy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr