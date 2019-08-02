Ani Lorak was criticized for photo with new boyfriend
Popular Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak no longer hide a romantic relationship with producer Black Star Egor Gleb. And judging by recent positive changes in the appearance of the singer, Ani happy in a new relationship.
The pair stopped hiding and is pleased to publish a joint photo in Instagram.
So, the singer posted a picture taken in the dressing room. Ani Lorak pictured himself in a Bathrobe, standing next to a man dressed in jeans, a white t-shirt and cap. The singer chose to abandon the comments to the photo but not silent followers.
According to some users, Ani Lorak is not suitable Egor Gleb: “He was no match for her as a purebred beauty and the pooch”, “Anya !!! No!!! This is not your person, do not associate with him his fate!!! Please!!!”,
Part of followers came to the conclusion that the culprit — “special taste” singer: “Yeah, a specific taste in men Ani Lorak! No luck so unlucky with men at First surprised that she found in an old terrible Thales, then in an unknown Alphonse Turk, and now this little misunderstanding… and judging by his appearance, with his head there is trouble.”
The reason for these statements, probably, was the information that appeared after statements singer Tatyana Reshetnyak. She said that I was married to Egor and raising their child. According to the artist, ex-husband often cheated on her, and after a divorce rarely see my son.
“You want to know about the man, look how he did with his ex… sad that you chose such a person…”, write “well-wishers”.
Of course, Ani Lorak was the defenders who stood in her way.
“God… do You hear yourself?! He’s not a couple… do Not mess with him destiny… And all that… kindergarten on the road! It’s not Your life, destiny, and her… And if she’s happy, then God bless her all the best and let’s just be happy for them!”, “Everyone here knows her, her personality, what she’s feeling. You know Egor that he was last family. And of course, undoubtedly know what’s best for Anna. And can you first sort out your life, and you will not waste time on useless comments? All the same, they will not affect the choice of Ani, and the more she won’t even see. Love comes spontaneously. If you do not understand, then I pity you… And Caroline I wish you happiness in a new relationship“, — write fans.
But most people took the first point of view: in their opinion, the singer changed the taste, why suffered and her work: “Caroline, what’s wrong with You? Where the former agreed with the chic tracks (Take Paradise, Orange dreams, etc.) miss Carolina 2013! You have noticeably changed?”
“This is not the same Ani Lorak, sorry. Now she sings not for the soul, and for the money (songs of the same type. Shame, shame, but okay” — that sounds very “salibandy” comment under this photo.
But apparently Anya wouldn’t care about public opinion, at this point in time she is happy, and this is important. The fact that listening to anyone is not going, lorac recently confirmed an obscene gesture, a photo of which I posted Egor.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Tuesday, July 30, there is a new photo, which once again confirms the singer found his love. The alleged boyfriend singer Yegor Hleb has published in the microblog two shots from the Studio recording, one of which was signed by the mysterious letters “KK”. Fans felt that the letters are hidden the initials of the artist, whose real name Carolina KUEK.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter